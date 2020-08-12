PSG qualify as extremists for the semi-final against Atalanta

On its fiftieth anniversary, PSG offered itself the most beautiful gift by getting its ticket to the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Parisians managed to overthrow Atalanta Bergamo (1-2) at the end of the match after being dominated during a large part of the meeting.

At the 50th anniversary, Paris went through all the emotions. Thomas Tuchel’s men managed to qualify for the semifinals of the Champions League, after the excitement. In Lisbon, during a meeting played behind closed doors, they beat the Italians in Atalanta Bergamo at the end of the match (1-2).

Obviously a bit in the leg after the submission period and especially handicapped by many absences, the French champions did not start the match in the best possible way. Without Marco Verratti, injured, Angel di Maria, suspended and with a Kylian Mbappé on the bench during the first period, the Parisians were powerless against the surprising Italian team.

Although Neymar tried to ignite by multiplying high measures, the Brazilian was alone in attack. He was primarily the author of two monumental failures against the Atalanta goalkeeper (3rd, 42nd). The players from Bergamo were able to take advantage of the slightest mistake on the left. They opened the scoring in the 27th minute thanks to Pasalic who left Keylor Navas no chance with a curling shot after an insecure defensive intervention from Presnel Kimpembe.

An unlikely scenario

During the second half, the Parisians struggled to turn the tide. Despite flashes of light, Neymar once again could not work towards the goal. Arriving at the hour mark, Mbappé also broke the teeth of the Italian defense which locked the meeting by drawing on its reserves. Until finally cracks.

It took until the 90th minute for PSG to block the situation thanks to a goal from Marquinhos, who deflected a midfield shot from Neymar. And it was finally Choupo-Moting who delivered his team three minutes later on a cross from Mbappé. The club’s main club finds a European semi-final for the first time since 1995. It will be against RB Leipzig or Atlético Madrid, on Tuesday 18 August. But if Mbappé seems to have recovered from his injury, the Parisians may have to do without their goalkeeper Keylor Navas, released 10 minutes from the end, hitting the ankle.