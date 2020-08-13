Amavi positive for Covid-19, Stuttgart-OM was canceled

The last OM preparatory match cannot take place due to a positive fall of Covid-19 in the Olympian camp.

Olympique de Marseille would face VfB Stuttgart next Saturday for a final before Ligue 1. The start could not finally take place. A positive case of coronavirus was discovered among France’s vice-champions, leading to the suspension of the match.

“Olympique de Marseille have decided to cancel the match scheduled for Friday in Fos-sur-Mer against VfB Stuttgart. For several weeks, the club’s players have been tested several times a week. Recent tests have revealed suspicions of a positive case of COVID-19 “After a meeting on Thursday night, the club staff did not want to take any risks and decided not to play this meeting.”, the Marseille club said in a statement.

According to RMC Sport, it was defender Jordan Amavi who contracted the virus. The club will certainly test the entire workforce to see if there are other infected people, even though the former Niçois had already been on the side on Thursday. He had not participated in today’s training session.

Marseille is not the first French club to see its summer preparations cut short due to one or more positive cases within it. This was also the case in the past with Montpellier, Strasbourg, Saint-Etienne or even Rennes.

As a reminder, OM will play the championship’s opening match on 21 August. At home, the Villas-Boas team will challenge ASSE. It will then go over a period of two weeks without any game being played. His last outing took place on August 9 against Nîmes (1-0).