At least four dead in Ivory Coast in protest of Alassane Ouattara’s candidacy

On the front page tonight, at least four people died between Wednesday and Thursday in the Ivory Coast during protests against a new candidacy from Alassane Ouattara for the presidential election in the country. This demand for a third term for the outgoing president is divided.

For the rest of this issue, Niger classified itself as a “red zone” and therefore strongly recommended against travelers of the Quai d’Orsay, a decision that comes after the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of six French humanitarian workers, their drivers. and their guide. Report by Patrick Fandio, Tristan Le Paih and Omar Hama.

August 13 is also the anniversary of the independence of the Central African Republic, which was declared in 1960. The country’s history is marked by a series of political crises following a bloody colonial period. A story told by Florence Gaillard, Maël Le Briand and Léa Géry.