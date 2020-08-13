Atalanta-PSG, Mbappé’s communication to medical staff



The French PSG striker thanked the Paris medical staff for putting him back on his feet for the match against Atalanta.

Kylian Mbappé turned PSG against Atalanta on Wednesday night in the Champions League quarter-final. Led 1-0 by the Italian club fairly quickly in the meeting, despite great opportunities not particularly completed by Neymar, the capital club relied on the talent of the French international by getting him to return after the hour of play Too fair to start the meeting, Kylian Mbappé had just half an hour in the legs of the Parisian staff.

But in half an hour, Kylian Mbappé, victim of an ankle injury against AS Saint-Etienne on a tackle by Loïc Perrin in the Coupe de France final, proved to be in his favor and severely disrupted Atalanta’s defense with his speed and deep talks. Paris Saint-Germain were finally rewarded for their efforts at the end of the match. Marquinhos equalized on a post from Neymar at the start of additional time.

You’re not talking to me about pain …

A big thank you to the medical staff for getting me back on my feet, no one believed it except us.

Congratulations to the whole group, we went to get this one. HALF MEETING. HERE IS PARIS pic.twitter.com/Eev67evxQE – Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 12, 2020

In the wake, Kylian Mbappé, well found by Neymar, delivered a caviar to Choupo-Moting and scored for the victory at the end of the match. PSG players will therefore participate in the semi-finals and hope to count on the world champion 2018 for the entire meeting this time. Having seen him play against Atalanta is an achievement, however, given the pessimism following his injury in the Coupe de France just over two weeks ago.

On social media, after the meeting, Kylian Mbappé expressed his joy at being able to participate in this party and especially thanked the medical staff of Paris Saint-Germain who did everything to get him back on his feet for this meeting: “You’re not talking to me about pain … A big thank you to the medical staff for getting me back on my feet, no one believed it except us. Congratulations to the whole group, we went to get this one. See you in half. Here is Paris “.

Kylian Mbappé will benefit from another week to fully recover from this ankle injury and thus be able to recover his place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup for the semifinals. As a reminder, Paris Saint-Germain will play their semi-final on August 18 and oppose the winner of the match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig, the two teams will meet this Thursday night.