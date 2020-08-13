Barça – Vidal warns Bayern: “They play against the world’s best team”

The Barça midfielder will meet his former club on Friday in the quarter-finals of C1. According to him, the Germans are not starting favorites.

“Bayern are always favorites, wherever they play”

Predicted by Real Madrid in the Spanish championship, FC Barcelona hopes to turn a missed season into a historic one. The team coached by Quique Setién really hopes to win the Champions League in Lisbon. Against Bayern Munich on Friday night in the competition final, however, the Catalans will have a hard time meeting a team in good shape in recent months. An opponent like Arturo Vidal, the Barça midfielder, knows very well.

And with good reason, Chilean has already been wearing the colors of Bayern Munich. According to him, Bavaria is formidable, but Barça will not have to make complexes. “They have a lot of confidence, but tomorrow (Friday) they will not play against a Bundesliga team, they will play against Barca. Bayern are still favorites, wherever they play. But tomorrow they will play against the best team in the world …”, Arturo Vidal warned on Thursday at a pre-match press conference.

When asked about the duel between Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, the one who also had the colors of Juventus Turin complimented the two players … while he put the Argentine above the pole. “Lewandowski is extraordinary. He is a tireless, very dangerous goal scorer. It’s hard to compare him to Messi … Messi, he comes from another planet “, explained Chilean. One thing is for sure, to defeat the Germans, a new performance of Pulga will not be too much … On the contrary.