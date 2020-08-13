Blaise Matuidi leaves Juve for Inter Miami

The day after the announcement of his departure from Juventus Turin, world champion Blaise Matuidi on Thursday formalized his intention to join Inter Miami and the American Football Championship. The risk of mortgaging his chances of joining the euro next summer.

“Blaisou” crosses the Atlantic. The French world champion officially made his departure to Inter Miami and Major League Soccer (MLS) on Thursday 13 August to find David Beckham, his former teammate in Paris Saint-Germain and co-owner of the club. But his desire to leave Europe for a second-class championship calls into question less than a year before Euro football.

At 33 years old and for the first time in his career, Matuidi, who passed Saint-Étienne (2007-11) and Paris SG (2011-17), becomes the star player in his new team.

Inter Miami, who are making their MLS debut this season, struck a blow by offering themselves the 2018 world champions, just crowned the Italian champions with Juventus for the third year in a row.

In Florida, “Blaisou” will meet David Beckham, his former teammate at Paris SG, who is one of the co-owners of Inter Miami and especially his figurehead.

“Designated Player” in the franchise

“I am so happy to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and talented player, a great person too,” said the former English international. “Having a world champion in Blaise Quality in our new team is a source of pride for us owners and our fans.”

“For me personally, it is very special to see a former teammate join this club,” admitted the former midfielder Manchester United and Real Madrid.

“Blaise is one of the best midfielders of his generation,” added Paul McDonough, the club’s sporting director. “His level of world position and his leadership will be valuable assets for our club.”

With Matuidi, Inter Miami is significantly expanding a squad without much relief with American and Canadian internationals as “stars”.

If this transfer is without a doubt a very good operation for Inter Miami who could not give him during the season the status “Designated Player” (the highest paid players that a team is made up of, to the number of three) and for MLS that remains, despite the passages from Henry, Ibrahimovic, Gerrard or Rooney, a second championship in other zones, the choice of Matuidi does not fail to question.

Will Matuidi join the Euro?

The former Parisian, who still had a one-year contract with Juve, had, according to the Italian press, become unwanted in the Piedmont club’s new coach, Andrea Pirlo.

In recent weeks, he had occupied the replacement bench a little more often, especially ruled out by his compatriot Adrien Rabiot, who during the elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Lyon last week.

Has been a member of the family @juventusfc is a dream, an honor. I discovered an incredible institution, teammates who have become more than that. I will always remain your number 1 fan, or rather number 14 🤍🖤 Thank you, really 🙌🏾#FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/xGEURvBB7i – Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) August 12, 2020

Will he compromise with this transfer his participation in Euro-2020, postponed to June 2021?

Not necessarily. Since the coronation in Russia in 2018, the coach of the Blues, Didier Deschamps, has always had great confidence in his eleven type, and even more in his bosses of which Matuidi is a part.

For example, he continued to select midfielder Steven Nzonzi despite his departure to Galatasaray, and striker Olivier Giroud remained undisputed despite his almost total absence from playing time with Chelsea last autumn.

