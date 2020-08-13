Israeli attacks on Gaza after burning fire

The Israeli army said it hit Hamas’ positions in the Gaza Strip overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, following the launch of burning balloons from the Palestinian enclave into Israeli territory.

The Israeli army increased pressure on Hamas on Thursday (August 13) by escalating airstrikes and blocking access to fuel in the Gaza Strip in an attempt to prevent a wave of burning balloon launches from this Palestinian enclave.

Over the past week, the IDF has taken responsibility for a series of nightly strikes against positions of the ruling armed Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to fire-conducting balloon defects, some of which are behind it. brush fires in southern Israel.

“The continuous transmission of burning balloons”

In an effort to deter these shots, the Israeli authorities, which have imposed a blockade on this Palestinian territory for more than a decade, have in recent hours gradually reduced the Mediterranean fishing zone for Gazans from 15 to 8 nautical miles and carried out air strikes. and stopped fuel deliveries to the enclave.

Israel had since Tuesday closed the post for KeremShalom, from where the goods enter Gaza, a heavy population of two million people, more than half of whom live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank, but not fuel supplies and the provision of necessary humanitarian aid.

In response to a series of explosive balloons launched from Gaza in Israel last week, our forces hit Hamas’ terrorist target in Gaza overnight. We will continue to work against any attempt to harm Israeli civilians. – IDF (@Tsahal_IDF) August 12, 2020

But on Thursday morning, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced “to stop imports of fuel into the Gaza Strip” due to “continuous shipment of burning balloons” from the enclave.

During the night, “fighter jets and tanks” hit a “military site used for Hamas naval forces, underground infrastructure and observation sites,” the IDF said.

Investigation

The strikes were not damaged, but a “missile that did not explode, fired by the Israeli air force”, was found in a school in the refugee camp in Shati, a Gazan security source told AFP, specifying that “the law with demolition was in place”.

A spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Palestine (UNRWA), Adnan Abu Hasna, confirmed that the missile had been discovered in a school administered by this branch of the United Nations.

After a five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which relatively spared the Gaza Strip, local schools resumed operations last Saturday. “We have closed the school and are waiting for the results of an investigation to determine what happened and assess the extent of the damage,” Abu Hasna told AFP. Israeli investigation of the missile, a military spokesman told AFP.

And the regional council of ShaarHanegev, a group of Israeli municipalities on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip, reported at least one burning bouquet, an explosive charge attached to balloons injected with helium, that had landed on the Israeli side Thursday morning. .

A message”

Palestinian analysts say that shots fired from Gaza often aim to put pressure on the Jewish state to give the green light for Qatar’s financial support to enter the enclave provided for in the arms deal.

The fire on burning balloons is a “message” from Hamas to Israel to try to “improve economic conditions in the enclave, ease the blockade and implement some of the agreements reached between the two camps via Egypt,” Jamal Al-AFP told AFP this week. Fadi, Professor of Political Science at al-Azhar University in Gaza.

