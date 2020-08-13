Marcus Thuram named Borussia Mönchengladbach players of the season

Arrived last summer from Guingamp, the French striker was rewarded for his good season, he who scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga.

After relegation to En Avant Guingamp last season, Marcus Thuram has recovered in Germany. The French appeared under the colors of Borussia Mönchengladbach, and the French formed together with Alassane Pléa a formidable duo on the front of the attack last season.

10 goals and 8 assists in 31 appearances in the Bundesliga, the Frenchman was rewarded for his good performance on Thursday, he who was named best player of the season by club supporters, collected 43.7% of the votes made in front of Yann Sommer (26.5%) and Dennis Zakaria (12.9%).

“I want to thank the fans and my teammates for this trophy”

“It’s a big reward. I want to thank the fans and my teammates for this trophy. Last season was very good. But I hope the news gets even better. I hope I will be in good shape and that I can play”, welcomed the player, currently injured in the ankle.

As a reminder, Marcus Thuram, aware of his recent progress, did not hide it: in the long run, he hopes to get his chance with the Blues. “I have to tell myself that we have to work and that one day I might be included in the French team. But nothing happens that way. We can not say that it will happen. I know that” starting in a Bundesliga club can I be elected “, thus added the son of Lilian Thuram in an interview granted to Onze Mondial.