OFFICIAL – Blaise Matuidi sign for Inter Miami



Juventus announced Blaise Matuidi’s resignation after three seasons at the club on Wednesday. The midfielder signed on Thursday in MLS in Miami.

The first victim of Andrea Pirlo was announced on Wednesday and her name is Blaise Matuidi. As announced a few days ago, the adventure for the 2018 world champion in Piedmont ends after three seasons and an elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Olympique Lyonnais. On Thursday, Inter Miami announced in a statement that the world champion 2018 was signed.

“Inter Miami CF today announced the signing of world champion, four-time Ligue 1 winner and triple winner of Serie A, Blaise Matuidi. The midfielder joins Inter Miami from Juventus and will bring his experience and talent to the midfield of the team”, the MLS club wrote in its statement. This Wednesday, Juventus had already announced that the French midfielder would sign a mutual agreement.

✍️ 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 ✍️ Welcome to Inter Miami, @MATUIDIBlaise! pic.twitter.com/clBmlWUna1 Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 13, 2020

“After three seasons, five titles won (3 Scudetti, 1 Italian Cup and 1 Italian Super Cup), Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say each other after the end of the contract“, we can read in the press release. Landed for free in the summer of 2017 from PSG, Blaise Matuidi did not take long to convince Massimiliano Allegri to invest in him. Always so hard working in the Turin midfield, he fit perfectly into the old lady’s abundance.

In three seasons, the former Stéphanois will have played trifles with 133 matches, Paulo Dybala is the only player who has played more (134) than the French during this period. Proof once again that Matuidi, despite criticism of his game, always knows how to make himself necessary. “The club thanks him for his commitment and determination all the time and wishes him the best for his future.”