OM, Pape Gueye: “It’s a childhood dream”

The OM midfielder was presented to the press and did not hide his pride in joining the Marseille club.

At the end of his contract at Le Havre (L2) and after announcing his unilateral termination with Watford where he had originally committed, Pape Gueye decided to get involved in the Olympique de Marseille a few weeks ago. The young midfielder came to strengthen the OM midfield and initialed a contract for the next four seasons. Pape Gueye has already made his debut with Olympique de Marseille and participated in the preparation of the Marseille club.

Pape Gueye even succeeded in his baptism of fire by scoring in his first match for Olympique de Marseille against the Austrian club FC Pinzgau. Pape Gueye, who was presented to the press in the company Leonardo Balerdi on Thursday, spoke about his adaptation in the team to André Villas-Boas and also showed his pride in having joined the dream club.

“I’m very happy to be an OM player. I chose this club because it’s a fantastic club. We know the supporters, the stadium, the quality of the players in the squad. A good mix of young and old. OM is a childhood dream I also talked to the coach. I’m happy to be there. My arrival went very well. I was well received by the group, the staff. I was well integrated. On the pitch too. The players talked to me a lot because I am one of the youngest. I’m very happy with my adjustment“, said Pape Gueye.

“At first I was quite shocked by the intensity. Because I come from Ligue 2. They are fantastic players, there is a lot of quality in the squad. That was what I was looking for in the future. Of my career. We have big goals. I hope we will finish as high as possible.It’s nice to be compared to Pogba.But I know I have to work hard.I have everything here to improve.So I hope to do the same“, added the former from Le Havre.

André Villas-Boas is pleased with the adaptation of his recruit: “Pape has been integrated very well. He asks many questions about the philosophy of the game, he is a very good person. We had a good discussion before he signed. In his post, there is a lot of competition. But it’s part of football. He is there to win his position, he can also play a little higher. He is technically very strong, an impressive physical presence. He is a very nice person. Its integration is perfect “.