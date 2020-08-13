PSG players welcomed as heroes at their hotel



After the victory against Atalanta Bergamo (2-1), PSG fans set out on Wednesday night for the Parisians’ return to their hotel.

What a party! Winner on the edge of Atalanta Bergamo (2-1) in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, PSG will be in the last four of the queen of European competitions for the first time in 25 years. A demented victory that fans in Lisbon wanted to show until the end of the night by greeting the return of the Parisian delegation to Myriad of Sana hotels, located on the Tagus beach.

In a festive atmosphere, the big hundred fans were this Wednesday night to wait for the players in front of their hotel. Among them, Henrique: “I’m French-Portuguese and to see PSG as it’s too good, he said too Goal. It’s an incredible scenario. In addition, for 50 years. Football is wonderful. “

A large hundred followers of @PSG_inside came to welcome the team for their return to the hotel tonight in Lisbon. Party. #ATAPSG #UCL 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/ed8XM1uDid – Goal France 🇫🇷 (@GoalFrance) August 12, 2020

Like most of the fans who were present, Henrique experienced the meeting in a bar due to the closed door of the competition. He tells : “I was with my wife and my two children. My wife is like me. She loves PSG, and we cried! Besides, we were in the minority at the bar … Thank you Choupo, thank you all, thank you to PSG. They have not let go, and I say unto you, It is not over!

Thanks Choupo!

Euphoria and relief dominated in front of the facility. Feelings shared by Jean-Claude, one of the rare members of Ultras Collective who has made the journey: “We are happy, we are proud. Even though we fought, the qualification is there and that is what counts. We are relieved and happy to go to the semi-finals 25 years later. We thought the story started again, and luckily it was Choupo. . “

Decisive against the Italians, the attacker Choupo-Moting was obviously entitled to a warm welcome. Fans sang their name on several occasions, as many as Neymars. A smoke atom was even cracked, which gave a little more light to an already glorious evening.

And now ? “I think we’re going to win is right “, assures Jean-Claude. A euphoric speech that some like Anthony prefers to temper for fear of being disappointed on arrival. “It’s first and foremost the relief before half”, said the latter. Especially since Paris will not know the identity of its future opponent until Thursday night. It will be Atlético Madrid itself Leipzig.

Benjamin Quarez, our special correspondent in Lisbon.