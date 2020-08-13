RB Leipzig – Atlético (2-1), Leipzig dismiss Atlético and book an appointment with PSG

Nagelsmann’s team offered Atlético’s scalp and secured their place in the C1 semi (2-1), where they face PSG.

Upamecano, pattern size

Paris SG knows its opponents in the semi-finals of the Champions League, scheduled for next Tuesday. The French champions face RB Leipzig. The German team is now acting like a small thumb in this competition, but due to its quarter-final against Atlético, it hardly played the arms. She was more average and enterprising than today’s opponents and was able to bring about success and secure victory. It reached the European top 4 for the first time in its history, but with the stated ambition to go even further.

The first period of this confrontation went goalless. The highlights were non-existent, and it was mainly Atlético Madrid who chose a minimalist tactic. It was a strike by Yannick Ferriera-Carrasco, led by Gulacsi (13th), but it was the only warning in the German camp. The Matelassians left the leather to their opponents, and the few times they thought they could create danger, they ran into the wall called Dayot Upamecano. The young French defender achieved a very high quality match. Even being able to (finally) open the doors for the French team.

In addition to defending solidly, the ex-Valenciennois also offered their only opportunity. Just before half-time, he placed a headline. Unfortunately for him, she was too axial to surprise Jan Oblak. This occasion marked the beginning of the Germans’ rise to power, which continued after the locker room returned and was then realized with the opening of points.

Joao Felix revived the tension in vain

In the 51st, the Spaniard Dani Olmo found the net by placing a helmet shot in the heart of the box, on an excellent serve from the Austrian Sabitzer. True to their playing principles, Nagelsmann’s men could therefore break the opponent’s lock and it was then difficult to see how the Matelassians, so little inspired during this excursion, could return to the game. It was to forget that Diego Simeone had kept a great asset on his bench, in the person of Joao Felix. Incorporated in the 58th, the Portuguese international was decisive ten minutes later by converting a penalty he himself caused. The man, who was worth 125 million euros, thus signed a victorious return to Lisbon.

At 1-1 the record was set and the tension was revived. Extra time was on the way but, as was the case the day before, the end of the game reserved an unexpected turning point. In the 87th, and on a fast-paced attack, Leipzig managed to win the bet. A strike by the young American Tyler Adams from 20 meters, after a cross from Angelino, ended at the back of the net and with the help of Stefan Savic. Montenegrin inadvertently deflected the ball into the cage, while the shot from the Leipzig player did not appear in goal. On the dice roll, the match was therefore changed to the German side, but RBL’s qualification was anything but stolen. The most playful team won.