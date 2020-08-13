RB Leipzig eliminates Atletico and joins PSG in the semi-finals

RB Leipzig beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday in the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon. The “Petit Poucet” competition will face PSG in the semi-finals.

The dream continues for RB Leipzig. The third Bundesliga won 2 goals to 1 against Atletico Madrid on Thursday 13 August, in their quarter-final in the Champions League. The German club meets PSG, the winner the day before Atalanta Bergamo, in the semi-finals of the European competition.

RB Leipzig, a club founded in 2009 that is only playing C1 for the second time, is growing at the frenetic pace of its talented youth, led by promising coach Julian Nagelsmann (33).

Although their top scorer Timo Werner left Chelsea this summer, the German club showed the extent of their reservoir: Spaniard Dani Olmo, 22, and American Tyler Adams, 21, scored to drive the hope of a crazy epic in Portugal.

There is a bit of Ajax Amsterdam, who woke up Europe last season by eliminating Real Madrid and Juventus, in this team without complexes that did not hesitate to challenge Diego Simeone at home, defensive strength and physical intensity.

The Germans also had some success, with a favorable counter on Adam’s strike that left goalkeeper Jan Oblak without a solution. This opportunity will inevitably convey remorse to the Spaniards, who were driving at the time to take advantage.

Atletico pissed off in Portugal?

Lisbon, the site of the gruesome defeat in the final of C1 2014 against Real, will continue to haunt “Colchoneros” which this time, however, was led by a local: the Portuguese Joao Felix, recruited from Benfica for 126 million euros last July, leveled with a punishment (70) which he himself caused.

The attack on the attacking midfielder (58th) coincided with the resumption of the form of the Madrilenians who until then had not come against the German bloc. Unbeaten since the resumption of the competition in June, they were surprised by more accurate than them.

Between two systems cut out for the game against was to keep the ball as big as a trap: no team taking any risk, the meeting got stuck in a tactical cold war.

Atlético have well honored their reputation as rock, especially thanks to the dominance in the air by defenders Stefan Savic and José Maria Giménez. But on the contrary, the French Dayot Upamecano stood out in the duels, as did the goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi on his line (13th), which proved that Leipzig was not the second best defense in the Bundesliga by chance.

In the bizarre atmosphere of the José-Alvalade stadium, behind closed doors, rocked by the hum of the nearby motorway, the difference would be made in the rare mistakes.

Upon the recovery of a center from Marcel Sabitzer, Olmo paid the head for a surveillance of the Spanish defense, which left him unmarked. It was again Sabitzer, with a subtle deflection, that caused a shift at the origin to the second goal. Adams, alone at 25 yards, took the chance to adjust a shot that Savic, powerless, deflected into his nets.

Whatever happens, it will be the first final in one of the two main characters on August 23, as RB Leipzig and its future opponent, PSG, have never reached this stage of the competition.

