restrictions for smokers in Spain

Since this Thursday, the Spanish province of Galicia has banned smoking on the streets and on café terraces if it is not possible to maintain a safety distance of at least two meters between people. Unmatched measures in Spain while the number of pollutants throughout the country is increasing.

New restrictive measures to combat pandemic in Spain. Since Thursday 13 August, smoking on streets and terraces in the Spanish province of Galicia has been banned if a safety distance of at least two meters between people cannot be observed.

This measure, which has been unique in the country, aims to try to slow down the transmission of the new coronavirus. Wearing a mask can not be ignored “for smoking cigarettes or electronic cigarettes (…) on public roads or outdoors, including terraces, unless it is possible to maintain a permanent minimum distance of two meters between people”, stated Wednesday night the official bulletin for this region in northwestern Spain.

At the end of July, the Spanish Epidemiological Association recommended a ban on outdoor smoking because “smokers who are infected and asymptomatic can release droplets containing the virus and put the rest of the population at risk”.

Galicia, which with 30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 97 cases / 100,000 inhabitants in the rest of Spain, is not the most affected province, has taken other preventive measures, such as limiting the number of customers in stores, banning meetings with more than ten people or restrictions for nightlife.

A worrying increase in contamination

Outside the Canary Islands, it is mandatory to wear a mask throughout Spain, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic with 28,579 deaths.

The country, with a population of 47 million, has registered 44,000 new cases in the last 14 days. A high figure that rises sharply, which worries the authorities. By comparison, Italy, the European country most affected by the crisis, registered only 4,700 during the same period.

The country ended on June 21 one of the most severe lockdowns in the world, where the population was under house arrest for weeks. As of this date, the authorities registered 238 new cases per day and an average of 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

With AFP and AP