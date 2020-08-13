Trump announces “historic peace agreement” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have signed a “historic peace agreement”, under the auspices of the United States, announced by US President Donald Trump. The agreement will enable the two countries to normalize their relations.

On Thursday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a historic peace agreement negotiated under the auspices of the United States, which should lead to a complete normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the Middle East.

This is a “spectacular breakthrough,” US President Donald Trump commented in a Twitter post, calling this normalization a “historic peace agreement between our two great friends.”

“Yom history” (“historic day”), also wrote in Hebrew on Twitter Benjamin Netanyahu commenting on the statement of the President of the United States.

The agreement stipulates that Israel will suspend the application of sovereignty over several areas in the West Bank, the annex to which it referred, several White House officials told Reuters.

“In a conversation between President (US Donald) Trump and Prime Minister (Israeli Benjamin) Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to end further further annexation of Palestinian territories,” Abu Dhabicheikh Crown Prince Mohammed ben Zayed Al-Nahyane confirmed on his Twitter account.

During talks with President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, an agreement was reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories. The United Arab Emirates and Israel also agreed to cooperate and establish a roadmap for establishing a bilateral relationship. – محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 13, 2020

After lengthy three-way talks that have been accelerated recently, the agreement was reached on Thursday by telephone between Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, on the other hand, criticized the agreement reached by the United Arab Emirates, which it described as “a knife in the back of our people.”

With AFP and Reuters