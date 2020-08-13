Van Persie defends Manchester United and their penalty kick record

Robin van Persie is positive that the Red Devils get so many penalties and is impressed by Bruno Fernande’s technique.

Robin van Persie defended the penalty game that Manchester United did and praised Bruno Fernandes. A “world class” player. United received their 21st penalty of the season when they met in the Europa League against Copenhagen (0-1) on Monday night in the quarterfinals.

After 90 minutes without a goal, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men finally needed the help of referee Clément Turpin to make the difference in overtime. Tonight’s referee pointed out where Anthony Martial fell after minimal contact in the penalty area, and it was training specialist Bruno Fernandes who went in to score his 11th goal for the Red Devils since his arrival from Sporting CP last January.

“I think it’s good that they get so many”

Seven of his goals were on penalties and United broke the record for most penalties won in Premier League history on the final day of the English Championship at Leicester Lawn (0-2), in July. It has been suggested that the Red Devils have benefited from many controversial decisions during the season, but the former club forward Van Persie believes they were simply rewarded for their simple style of play.





“If you get 21 penalties in a season, it shows you attack a lot, you know?”, explained the Dutchman, 90 min. “Maybe some of them are a punishment, maybe a little tricky, but even then you attack to the point where you get a situation where the referee can give a punishment. I think it’s good that they get so many “, then motivated Robin Van Persie.

“Bruno Fernandes has his own style, but what I like is that he mixes things up. He not only makes the fun leap, it just feels so weird to me because it’s not how I shot penalty, but he’s done it for so long. “He has not missed in four years. What I liked about FC Copenhagen was that he changed his style – the goalkeeper waited and he went fast. It also shows you that he is a world-class shooter.”