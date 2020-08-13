Vertonghen undergoes medical examination at Benfica

Belgian international defender Jan Vertonghen will strengthen Benfica Lisbon.

After the end of his contract with Spurs Tottenham, Jan Vertonghen is preparing to take the lead in Lisbon and his prestigious club Benfica. According to the media SIC Noticias, he would have already passed his medical visit to the Eagles.

A three-year contract awaits Vertonghen near the Estadio de la Luz. Despite his 33 years, he was therefore offered a fairly long lease. He should be the first recruitment of the new Benfiquist coach Jorge Jesus.

Vertonghen not seduced by Serie A



Vertonghen was spoiled after the election when his Tottenham lease expired. In Italy, Naples, Fiorentina and AS Roma had all come to him. His former club Ajax Amsterdam have also tried to get him back recently.

Vertonghen will have achieved eight wonderful years in the English capital. He made 396 appearances and scored 21 goals for the London team. His record remained empty, but he still competed in a 2019 Champions League final (lost to Liverpool).