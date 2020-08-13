Watzke comments on Sancho’s situation: “Definitely means definitely”

Borussia Dortmund’s CEO insisted that there was no chance that Jadon Sancho would leave the club this summer.

Borussia Dortmund, head of Hans-Joachim Watzke, said there was nothing “no place for interpretation” as to the club’s position in the case of Jadon Sancho and that it is not for sale.

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc provided an update on Sancho’s future last Monday, saying the club made the “final” decision not to sell the wing this summer after the deadline for his transfer (August 10) has been exceeded. Still, Manchester United are still hoping for a deal, with the English club refusing to give up despite the frustrating nature of the negotiations.

Sancho, who scored 20 goals in 44 appearances for the Ruhr side last season, has stated publicly that he “loves” playing for Dortmund as rumors about him continue to feed the section with transfers.

“Jadon Sancho will make the season with us”

Watzke on Thursday supported Zorc’s original claim, saying Sancho will not be going anywhere this summer. “We are Western”, he said in an interview with RTL. “We agreed on this rule, as Zorc explained on Monday. For a Westphalian, the final means final. Jadon will play with us for the 2020-21 season. There is no room for interpretation.”

While brushing rumors of a potential Sancho departure, Watzke also spoke about the club’s desire to bring in new players this summer. He admitted that the same thing as BVB has “less income” due to coronavirus and has ruled out the recruitment of a number 9 since the young Youssoufa Moukoko will be Erling Haaland’s deputy from next November. “There are only eight weeks left (before Moukoko is eligible to play on the German top flight), so it’s not a problem,” he proclaimed.