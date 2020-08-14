5 things to know about the Olympics – Manchester City

The Olympics cross swords with Manchester City on Saturday night during the final quarter of C1. Here’s what there is to know about this showdown.

One week after driving Juventus out of their way, Olympique Lyonnais will try another achievement in the Champions League by defeating Manchester City. Gone’s mission does not look easy against one of the best teams in Europe. But the battle is playable and Rudi Garcia reminded of it at a press conference. Statistically, Rhône residents have many reasons to believe in an achievement.