an agreement praised or criticized on the international stage

The announcement of the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday shared the international scene, which began as the beginning of a “new era” by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sometimes celebrated, sometimes condemned, the announcement of an agreement to normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has provoked a downpour of reactions around the world. Whether the first concerned hailed the beginning of a “daring step” or the opening of a “new era”, enthusiasm is far from unanimous among neighboring states. Overview of the most important reactions from around the world.

An agreement welcomed by Europe and the United States

The deal is nothing more than a “spectacular breakthrough,” commented US President Donald Trump, calling this normalization a “historic peace agreement between our two great friends.” “The United States hopes this bold step will be the first in a series of agreements ending 72 years of hostility in the region,” said Mike Pompeo, the head of US diplomacy.

The same enthusiasm on the other side of the Atlantic: France welcomed the agreement and “decision taken in this context” by Israel to “close the annexation of Palestinian territories”. “The new state of mind shown in these announcements should now allow for the resumption of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians with a view to establishing two states (…)”. The Israeli annexation project, whose announcement has been announced, “however, is not definitively ruled out,” the US ambassador to Israel qualified.

London, for its part, is “a historic step that sees the normalization of relations between two great friends in Britain.” “Ultimately, there is no substitute for direct negotiations between the Palestinians and Israel, only a solution to achieve a two-state solution and lasting peace,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

An effort for stability, according to Egypt and Bahrain

“The Kingdom welcomes the diplomatic efforts of the United Arab Emirates. This historic step will help strengthen the stability and peace of the region,” the Bahrain News Agency said in a statement.

A point of view divided by Egypt. “I appreciate the architects’ efforts for this agreement for prosperity and stability in our region,” tweeted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, welcoming “a step” towards “realization of peace in the Middle East.” Egypt has signed, also under Washington’s guidance, the first peace treaty with the Hebrew state in 1979.

A condemnation of Palestine, Turkey and Iran

Surprisingly, the Palestinians handed over this agreement, which they considered a “storehouse against Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause” and demanded an “emergency meeting” in the Arab League.

The agreement “does not serve the Palestinian cause” and constitutes an “empty check” for Israel to continue the “occupation”, which in turn condemned the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which has power in the gang. Gaza.

The tone was equally harsh in Turkey, where the Turkish government accuses Abu Dhabi of “betraying the Palestinian cause” by agreeing to sign this agreement. “The United Arab Emirates is trying to present this as a kind of sacrifice for Palestine, while betraying the Palestinian cause to serve its small interests,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “History and conscience of the peoples of the region will not forget this hypocrisy. and will never forgive it, “he added.

The reaction was just as strong on Tehran’s side. Iran has also condemned this agreement as it qualifies through its Foreign Minister, “the strategic stupidity of Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv”. “The oppressed people of Palestine and all the free nations of the world will never forgive the normalization of relations with the occupation and Israel’s criminal regime and complicity in the regime’s crimes,” he added.

With AFP