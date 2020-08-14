Barcelona-Bayern Munich: a match in Champions League history

The demonstration of Bayern Munich against FC Barcelona (2-8) destroyed historical records in the competition.
5+ – This is only the third time that Barcelona have conceded 5 or more goals in a match in a European competition after September 8, 1962 against Valencia in the Fair Cities Cup (2-6) and March 17, 1976 against Levski Sofia in the UEFA Cup (4 -5). Shipwreck. #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/IuzCZyWPU1
By taking eight goals from Bavaria, Lionel Messi’s teammates broke a sad record. The Catalan club has never conceded so many goals in a European match. The record was “only” five goals and we had to go back to 1976 and a UEFA Cup match against Levski Sofia (5-4). He had never conceded four goals in the first period of a European Cup match.
This match, like Germany – Brazil for the 2014 World Cup (7-1), will go down in the history of European football, as Barça – Bayern with 10 goals is the most productive in the Champions League. The Bavarians will also be the team with the most points in a knockout match … It was Bayern’s night, not Barça’s …
8 – Bayern Munich is the first team in history to score 8 goals in a knockout match in the Champions League. Ouch.
