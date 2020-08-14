Barcelona-Bayern Munich: a match in Champions League history

The demonstration of Bayern Munich against FC Barcelona (2-8) destroyed historical records in the competition.

5+ – This is only the third time that Barcelona have conceded 5 or more goals in a match in a European competition after September 8, 1962 against Valencia in the Fair Cities Cup (2-6) and March 17, 1976 against Levski Sofia in the UEFA Cup (4 -5). Shipwreck. #FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/IuzCZyWPU1 – Optajean (@OptaJean) August 14, 2020

In 2017, FC Barcelona made history by becoming the first team to make a comeback after losing four away teams in a first stage. Since this match against PSG, Barça has suffered three squares, three humiliations and that against Bayern Munich this Friday night can have consequences.

By taking eight goals from Bavaria, Lionel Messi’s teammates broke a sad record. The Catalan club has never conceded so many goals in a European match. The record was “only” five goals and we had to go back to 1976 and a UEFA Cup match against Levski Sofia (5-4). He had never conceded four goals in the first period of a European Cup match.

This match, like Germany – Brazil for the 2014 World Cup (7-1), will go down in the history of European football, as Barça – Bayern with 10 goals is the most productive in the Champions League. The Bavarians will also be the team with the most points in a knockout match … It was Bayern’s night, not Barça’s …