Bayern crush Barça and advance to the semifinals

Bayern Munich have done short work with FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. The Bavarian club easily won 8-2 against the Catalans when they entered the “Final 8” in the Champions League.

During a crazy first half, the Bavarians gave the impression of being able to score on each of their runs and scored four goals in 31 minutes. A record in the final phase of the Champions League, it was Thomas Müller who started the ball rolling in 4e minute after one-two with Lewandowski.

Barça, too fragile in this high-intensity match, thought they could get away with an equalizer thanks to a goal against their own side by David Alaba (7e). But goal from Ivan Perisic (22e) and Serge Gnabry (28e) and a second production of Müller (31e) quickly put his head back under the water.

When Barça returns from the locker room shows a better face. On a cross from Messi, Suarez eliminates Boateng to score for goal by cheating Neuer (56e). But moments later, young Alphonso Davies, 20, showered Catalan jumps. Writer of a festival on the right side of the Spanish target, he earns Kimmich quin’a more than pushing it to the bottom (62e).

Countinho will finish the job against his former teammates. First from a center of the head of the inevitable Lewandowski (82e) and then register a double (85e and 89e). Barça drinks goblets.

Bayern Munich will face the winner of the quarter-final between Manchester City and Lyon, which will be decided on Saturday night. His future opponents are warned.