Calais: Associations resort to Defender of Rights and UN rapporteur on the situation of migrants

Thirteen organizations working with migrants in Calais announced on Friday that they had contacted the Defender of Rights, as well as seven UN Special Rapporteurs on Human Rights, to “warn them about the inhumane living conditions of refugees”.

In Calais, evacuations are linked to the camp and police repression of migrants has increased since Gérald Darmanin’s arrival at the Interior Ministry, accusing human rights associations in place.

In an attempt to be heard, thirteen of them – including the Auberge des Migrants, Médecins du Monde and Secours Catholique – were arrested on Friday 14 August, the court defender Claire Hédon, whose mandate has just begun. as seven UN Special Rapporteurs on Human Rights.

The aim is to warn them “to the inhumane living conditions of refugees” and to encourage them “to condemn the recurring abuses committed by the public authorities and intervene with them to finally put an end to them”, associations wrote in a press release.



If the conditions of the deported people are “worthwhile for a long time”, it is clear that “since the end of the state of health” (due to the Covid-19 epidemic) and “the appointment of Gérald Darmanin, head of the Ministry of the Interior”, the situation of exile in Calais “has only deteriorated”, they specify.

In the case of “the” brutal “evacuation” of several camps was “screened” and “dramatically reduced the vital services which are food distribution, access to showers or to the water points”.

Violation of rights

Based on “65 testimonies” shared between July 10 and August 12 by people in exile, members of associations and residents, the associations “condemn” violations of the right to water “,” to sanitation “,” to health “as well as” to food ” .



They tell of a testimony from an exiled person present in Calais: “I am hungry and thirsty every day. I am cold every night. I feel very weak physically. One of my friends became very ill in Due to the situation. For three days he was dizzy, hot and cold and constantly shaking. In this reference, the associations also warn of “forced evacuation”, “the increasing evictions from countries where the deported people survive” as well as “physical violence, confiscation of personal effects and those arrested The last evacuation dates back to July 30 and was directed at a camp of several hundred people near the Dunes Industrial Area in Calais.

In 2017, Jacques Toubon, the defender of rights, had already worried about violations of the rights “of exceptional and never before seen seriousness” in Calais, where the public authorities prevent the possible relocation of camps.