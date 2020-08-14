follow the tribute to the six French aid workers killed in Niger

Prime Minister Jean Castex presides over a national ceremony on Friday afternoon to honor the six young French people killed on Sunday in an attack in Niger, following their remains in France.

A plane carrying the bodies of six young French people killed in an attack on Sunday in Niger landed in the morning at Orly airport, near Paris, from Niamey.

After meeting the families in the airport’s honor pavilion, Prime Minister Jean Castex organized the tribute ceremony, along with Éric Dupond-Moretti, Minister of Justice, and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, State Secretary to the Foreign Minister, in charge of French people living abroad.