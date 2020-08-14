Genésio evokes a return to France

Bruno Genésio does not rule out the possibility of working again in France in the future.
“I feel very good about Beijing Guoan. I think I needed to take this break with France for various reasons. I live a rewarding sporting and human experience, even though we with Covid do not like life in Beijing like last year. But for me it was a very positive experience “, began by explaining the former coach of Les Gones in an interview with L’Equipe TV.
“Return to the Olympics? Not a good idea “
Genésio does not particularly want to move again, but he does not rule out a comeback in Ligue 1. “I do not necessarily have a career plan but it is certain that I will want to return to Europe for a while and maybe to France”, he said.
If he is open to the possibility of finding his country, Genésio, on the other hand, admits that a comeback in his former house in the Rhône is hypothetical. “(A return) to the Olympics? Lyon is my club, a club that stays in my heart but I am not convinced it would be a good idea “, “Pep” Genésio concluded.