Germany will classify almost all of Spain as a “risk zone”

Germany will place all of Spain, except the Canary Islands, on its list of countries at risk, following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said on Friday.

Almost all of Spain in the red zone for Germany. On Friday 14 August, the German Ministry of Health announced that the whole country, with the exception of the Canary Islands, would join the list of “risk areas” in response to an increase in Covid-19 contamination.

All of Spain, with the exception of the Canary Islands, but including the island of Mallorca, which is a favorite destination for Germans, will be included in the next list of regions at risk published by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The decision means that travelers returning from these areas must now undergo a screening test when they return and remain in quarantine pending the results. Germany has recently installed free test centers at airports for this purpose.

The move is a blow for hopes of a rapid resumption of tourism in Spain after months of containment measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

Almost 3,000 new cases were identified on Friday

Pollution in Spain is rising again as the strict quarantine measures relaxed seven weeks ago.

Berlin estimates that regions of the European Union pose a high risk as soon as the number of new coronavirus infections exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 people in seven days.

The nearly 3,000 new cases recorded in Spain on Friday, a number similar to the previous day, are about double the average for the first 12 days of August, giving the total number of infections 342,813; the highest in Western Europe.

However, the Balearic Islands, one of the most touristy areas including Ibiza, have one of the lowest daily rates of infection in any Spanish region. The falls, after peaking around 80 in July, have dropped to 9 according to the Ministry of Health.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the Spanish authorities decided to order the closure of nightclubs and to ban smoking outside when it is not possible to maintain a sufficient safety distance.

With Reuters and AFP