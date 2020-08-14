In Yemen, the floods are seriously affecting the architectural heritage of Sana’a

Since mid-July, floods have damaged more than 100 historic buildings in the ancient city of Sana’a in northern Yemen. On social networks, several Internet users condemn neglect that has been going on for years and call on Unesco for help.

Floods that have hit Yemen since mid-July have killed more than 170 people and affected more than 1,200 families. In the ancient city of Sanaa, classified asUNESCO World Heritage Site, no less than five buildings completely collapsed. Hundreds of homes have also been damaged in this historic site by sudden rains and much heavier than usual at this time of year, according to our observers in Sana’a.

Since 2014, Yemen has been shaken off a civil war The Houthis formed by the Shiites, with the support of Iran, oppose the Sunni government of President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, deported to Riyadh, recognized by the international community. As such, the Houthis, who have ruled the city of Sana’a since 2015, do not receive international funding because their government is not considered legitimate.





Some of the walls in the old city of Sana’a cannot withstand the currents. Video sent by our observer Ali Al Sinidar.

Most of the houses on this historic site are home to hundreds of adobe structures. They were built in the 12th century from dried clay bricks. One hundred and six mosques, twelve hammams and 6,500 houses are being built in this area. This region inhabited for more than 2500 years has been classified in the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1986. But since the war began in the country in 2015, UNESCO has classified the old city of Sanaa on the list of world heritage in danger.

No less than five houses in the old city of Sana’a can not stand the torrents that hit the place. Photos submitted by Ali Al Sinidar.