OFFICIAL – Benfica offers Vertonghen and Everton Soares

While waiting for Edinson Cavani, Benfica have formalized Jan Vertonghen, Everton Soares and Luca Waldschmidt.

Captured and then left by FC Porto this season for the Portuguese title, SL Benfica intend to make up for it next season. After recalling Jorge Jesus on the bench, the Lisbon players continue their intelligent and ambitious recruitment.

While waiting to reach a possible agreement with Edinson Cavani, the Portuguese club has offered itself three important recruits for next season. After approving his medical examination on Thursday, Jan Vertonghen was officially introduced this Friday. The Belgian defender (33) arrives for free in the Portuguese capital and takes with him his experience during his eight years at Tottenham and his 118 choices with the Red Devil.

✍️ Vertonghen assinou Contract with Sport Lisboa and Benfica até 2023!#PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/3jEraEmCy7 – SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020

Recruited for the next three seasons, the native of Saint-Nicolas will play with Everton Soares (24). And this is perhaps the big blow of the leaders of Benfica. The revelation of the recent Copa América that won Brazil, the Grêmio striker had finally not taken the step towards Europe in the wake despite the interests of several English clubs such as … Everton.

For the twirling Brazilian, Benfica did not hesitate to put their hand in the wallet as we are talking about a transfer to more than twenty million euros, as well as a percentage of resale for Grêmio. The offensive sector will be reviewed in general as Luca Waldschmidt also joins the SBL from Friborg.