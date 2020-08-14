OFFICIAL: Willian signs Arsenal

The 32-year-old left Chelsea this week after his contract expired but will remain in London after signing with the Gunners.

Willian confirms his departure from Chelsea

Arsenal have confirmed Willian’s signing on a three-year contract. The Brazilian winger left Chelsea earlier this week after his contract with the Stamford Bridge team expired. However, the 32-year-old will remain in London, after making a deal with Mikel Arteta’s side.

“I think he’s a player who can really make a difference for us”, said the coach at the confirmation of Willian’s arrival. “We have been looking at him for a few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen the attacking midfielder and wing positions and he is a player who gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions. He has experience of the football world, but he still has the ambition to come here and help the club to what it needs. I was really impressed by all the discussions I had with him and how much he wanted to come.“

Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, added: “I have known him very well, for a long time because we work together for the Brazilian national team and of course I followed him because he played for another club. He has many fantastic attributes as a person, as one as a football player of course his personality. I is 100% sure that everyone in the locker room, the fans, me and Mikel will appreciate having Willian by our side. “

Willian spent seven years at Chelsea after joining Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and continued with 339 appearances for the Premier League side, scoring 63 goals and recording 56 assists. He has played 47 times in all competitions this season for Frank Lampard’s side and done 11 times. He won two Premier League titles and won the Europa League, FA Cup and Coupe de la Ligue during his time with the Blues. The former Shakhtar star has written an open letter to Chelsea fans, thanking them for their support throughout his time with the team.