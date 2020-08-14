Paris and Marseille enter the red zone

Since Friday, the capital and the department of Bouches-du-Rhône have been classified as “active zones” in view of the “disturbing” Covid-19 traffic on their territory. The prefects may prohibit the movement of people and vehicles there, as well as access to public transport in certain areas.

Viral circulation is intensified. Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhône department are now classified as “active zones” for covid-19 circulation, according to a decree published on Friday 14 August in the Official Journal, which enables the prefects concerned to take more restrictive measures.

With 2,669 new contaminants within 24 hours, figures published on Thursday by the French Public Health Agency (SPF) showed that the progression of the virus in France had reached its highest rate since the end of the containment. We must return to April 27 to find a trace of a more serious increase in cases in one day.

“The situation is worrying: all indicators continue to evolve and the transmission of the Sars-CoV-2 virus is increasing,” the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) emphasized in a weekly bulletin published on Thursday.

As of Monday, the Directorate-General for Health had reported that “the circulation of the virus is intensifying, especially among young people and in certain regions, in the metropolitan areas of Paris and Marseille”. Wearing a mask has already been mandatory since Saturday in several very busy districts of Marseille and since Monday in “areas with a high concentration of people” in the capital.

Also read >> What are the cities in France where the mask is mandatory outdoors?

Specifically, the classification of the two settlements in the active zone of the virus gives the prefects the opportunity to ban the movement of people and vehicles, as well as access to public transport in certain zones, specifies the law of July 9, which organizes the exit from health.

Authorities may also order the temporary closure of one or more categories of facilities open to the public, as well as meeting places, bars or restaurants in particular.

To prevent a new epidemic, the government asked the prefects and local elected officials to “extend the obligation to wear a mask in public places as much as possible”, Prime Minister Jean Castex had stated, assuring that “if we do not react collectively, we expose ourselves. for a high risk of an epidemic resumption “.

With AFP and Reuters