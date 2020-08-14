Pique, Messi … The reactions after Barça – Bayern (2-8)

Barça experienced the worst humiliation in its history this Friday. After this box, the Catalan players sounded the alarm.

FC Barcelona can experience a very eventful end to the summer. The Catalan club was rolled out on Friday due to its quarter-final in the Champions League. In Lisbon, he lost 2-8 to Bayern. A monumental route that Blaugrana has never known in its history on the continental stage. After such a bang, tired of subsequent shameful excursions in C1, the team’s managers have stepped up to the plate. For them, that’s enough. There is a need for change.

Gérard Piqué (Barça defender at Movistar +): “Horrible match and a bad feeling. Shame, there are no other words. We can not play a match like that, and it is not the first, second, third time. It is very difficult to live with. Everyone has to think. The club needs change, and I’m not talking about a manager or a player. And I the first I say that if it is necessary to put new blood, I will be the first to leave if the club needs it. We must all look internally to see how we move forward. I do not know how to qualify it. But I only know that it must change in all aspects. We are not on the right path. It appears on and off the field. We are not up to par. Barça must be on top and that is not the reality. “

Quique Setién (Barça coach at Movistar +): The truth is that it is an extremely painful defeat. The points may be too hard, but they certainly deserved most of the goals. The team has gone several times. We have started very well, but the determination of (Bavaria) in many areas has surpassed us. There is really huge frustration and decisions have to be made with the future in mind. Barca is such a big club, it will do a lot of damage and something definitely needs to change. Many wonder if I will continue or not. It’s not up to me. It must be a reflection, given the situation, and that Barcelona’s defeat that has been so humiliating. “

Lionel Messi (Barça striker in La Liga TV): “Throughout the season we have been a very weak team. This match sums up this season. Fans must be very angry at how this season is developing. And that’s normal, so are we. It has been Rome, Liverpool and today. The supporters lack patience because we do not give them anything. And it’s been going on for too long. “

Josep Maria Bartomeu (President of Barça at Movistar +): “It’s a very hard night, the defeat is very difficult. It hurts the socios, the players, all of us. We have not been the team we are or the club we represent. We are very sorry. Today has been a disaster and from now on we have to make decisions. Some that we had already thought about taking, and others that we will be thinking about in the coming days. Today is not a day to talk about it, today we are facing such a painful defeat (…) Setién? Today I prefer not to talk about the (…) Choice? As I said before, we had made many decisions before the return of C1 and we will announce them in the coming days. Today is not the day to make hot decisions. “