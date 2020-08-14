Rennes, Stephan: “To bite in the Champions League in full”

Stade Rennais will play in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in its history.

Holveck: “Rennes intends to be a very annoying outsider”

By scoring goals and qualifying Sevilla FC for the semi-finals of the Europa League, Lucas sent Ocampo’s Stade Rennais directly to the group stage of the Champions League next season. Rennes will now be able to work to build a competitive team in Ligue 1 and on the European stage. Stade Rennais can be especially lightened to avoid the ponds and to be sure to play C1 for the first time in its history.

In an interview with RMC Sport, Julien Stephan expressed his satisfaction with qualifying directly for the Champions League and returned to how he experienced this moment: “We were with some players, with employees of the club, to follow the match here. It must be our destiny (smile). We changed many games in 90, 91, 92 here to finish third and we get this qualifier on a goal in 88th. It was a lot of joy, pride.

"A unique experience"





“We are happy for the shareholder who has supported us for so many years for the supporters, the employees, the players who were rewarded for their fantastic careers. We are proud to be a first, as we enter the field.” History, for us will live a fantastic experience that will inevitably make the club grow. We know where we set foot, we know the complexity of the Champions League, but we must eat fully and give maximum to give a good picture “, added the Stade Rennais coach.

Mercato – Nayef Aguerd near Rennes

Julien Stephan is not putting pressure on himself for the coming season “No pressure! I do not see why we should have the pressure. We won the Coupe de France. We finished in third place. If we are well aware that there is an exception, then everything is fine. If we trivialize, it is surely we will start to worry.I think everyone is well aware of the exceptional thing that is happening to us.We should not be afraid to face it.unique experience we will live.We must show that we deserve to be there and that we have not stolen our place “.

Finally, the Stade Rennais coach mentioned the draw: “There are so many good teams, good atmosphere … a stadium maybe Liverpool! A coach? There are only huge coaches! We will learn a lot. If I have a picture it is Zidane’s volley against Leverkusen. It was “It’s the magic of these competitions, it’s the holy grail of a football player. The greatest players, the best coaches and the most beautiful gestures.”