Rosario Central opens the door to Angel Di Maria

At the end of his contract with PSG in June 2021, Angel Di Maria will not remain without a club. Rosario Central, his training club, opened his arms to him.

Suspended against Atalanta Bergamo, Angel Di Maria has long failed with PSG to find fault with the Italian formation. Criticized in his early days, the Argentine has become essential to the Paris training he joined six years ago.

At 33, Di Maria has only a one-year contract with the French champions. Given the form he has shown in recent months, the former Madrid player should certainly be offered an extension. But will he accept it?

Rosario requires patience

This is the question because he has never hidden his desire to end his career in Argentina, at home. “My idea and my family is to return to live in Rosario, he told ESPN in late 2019. They want to see me play at Rosario Central, but I do not know. It depends on many things, it is difficult now in Argentina. ”

This statement had not fallen on deaf ears on Rosario’s side, but Kily Gonzalez, the new central coach, put the file back on the table. “We all know Di Maria’s love for the club, he wants to come and I have no doubt he will come because he loves Central, said the former Valencia CF player. We have to let him enjoy and let him decide when he will join us, we are waiting for him. “