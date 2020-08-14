Rumors – Inter Milan insist on N’Golo Kanté

French midfielder N’Golo Kanté is at Inter Milan.

N’Golo Kanté was able to change clubs this summer. The French international midfielder is no longer part of Frank Lampard’s plans at Chelsea, and a major Italian club seems to be particularly interested in the possibility of signing him. This is Inter Milan.

According to the revelations from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Lombards went on the offensive to get hold of the former Caen. An offer can be sent to Chelsea officials very quickly for an agreement.

Conte wants it at all costs

It was Antonio Conte who would press his management for the recruitment of Kanté. The latter knows the player well because he had him under his orders with the Blues. He is convinced that he can make a big contribution to his Lombard training. His wish would be to associate him with Sandro Tonali, the Brescia club, in midfield.

Kanté (29) saw his playing time decrease during the last season in the Premier League. After five years in England, he could therefore be tempted to take on a new challenge in another major championship. A year away from the euro would also be a great opportunity to regain motivation and the pleasure of playing.