The best young player of the season for Alexander in Arnold in the Premier League

The 21-year-old right-back finished top of the table after helping the Reds to the title.

Liverpool go on the offensive for Thiago

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named the season’s best young player of the season. The right-back has scored four goals and delivered 13 assists in 38 league appearances in 2019-2020 – only Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has offered more goals than the 21-year-old. Alexander-Arnold also helped the Reds keep 12 clean sheets as Jurgen Klopp’s side ended a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title.

The Liverpool academy defeated seven other players for the award, consisting of the Manchester United trio Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount of Chelsea and Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Liverpool right-back has also been nominated for the player of the season award.

“I never remember a player who had as much influence on his right-back team as Trent did in Liverpool, let alone a 21-year-old.”Former Chelsea and Blackburn defender Graeme Le Saux told the Premier League’s official website. “He adds more goals to his game, his passing record is unmatched by defenders. I can see him continuing to improve in the environment he plays in Liverpool.”

The English international is named as one of the best players in the world in the future by the former Brazil right-back Roma and AC Milan legend Cafu. “He is a sensational player, a rare talent”Cafu said on the official FIFA website in June. “If he continues to play as he has, he will be considered one of the best players in the world. He has the potential to win the FIFA player for best player. He is technically brilliant, he has so much. He has a Brazilian style of play. “I love watching him play. And playing for such a good team will help him grow.”

OFFICIAL – Liverpool sign Greek Tsimikas

Alexander-Arnold made his first team breakthrough in Liverpool 2016-17 and made 134 appearances in all competitions. In addition to the Premier League crown, he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Anfield team.