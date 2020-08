One year after the terrible motorcycle accident that cost DJ Arafat’s life in Côte d’Ivoire, we invite you to review our program recorded in August 2018 with the nickname “Yorobo”. The king of the coup d’etat, who inspired millions of young people in Côte d’Ivoire, in Africa and abroad, had given up with an open heart and looked back on his childhood, his joys and sorrows. In this section you will also find a surprise video by Maître Gims.