an important imam who was found dead after his kidnapping

The body of an imam from northern Burkina Faso, Souaibou Cissé, was found on Saturday. He was abducted on Tuesday in a bus between Ouagadougou and Djibo by an armed group. The religious leader had already escaped several attacks, especially against his home.

An important imam in northern Burkina Faso, Souaibou Cissé, abducted on Tuesday, August 11 by an armed group, was found dead on Saturday, August 15.

“After several days of unsuccessful searches, the lifeless body of the grand imam was found this (Saturday) morning, unfortunately lifeless, not far from the scene of his abduction,” AFP told a local elected official, a joint from Ouagadougou.

“It is sad, but it is his body that was found. Members of his family have identified the body and are preparing to continue with the funeral that will take place that afternoon.” , confirmed a resident of Djibo.

Souaibou Cissé, Grand Imam of Djibo, 73, was abducted on Tuesday “by a group of armed individuals who eavesdropped on the bus returning to Djibo, after a stay in Ouagadougou”, we were told by security sources.

Already targeted

The president of the Muslim community Djibo, presented as a “moderate religious leader, who advocated tolerance”, Souaibou Cissé was one of “those who refused to leave the city despite threats”, according to relatives, recalling that he had on several occasions escaped attacks, especially towards his home.

For several months, Djibo has been under increasing threat, and armed groups imposed a blockade on this large northern city, causing regular shortages of basic necessities (food, gas, fuel and medicines), according to residents.

During a surprise visit in June, President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré had promised that security forces would return to this city.

A country plagued by jihadist attacks

Burkina Faso has been the scene of jihadist attacks for five years, especially in the northern and eastern parts of the territory. These attacks have left nearly 1,100 dead and more than one million displaced since 2015.

Underprivileged and poorly trained, the forces in this poor West African country cannot stop the cycle of violence, despite the help of foreign troops, especially the 5,100 soldiers from the French Barkhane force, who are fighting the jihadists in the Sahel.

With AFP