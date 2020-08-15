an “important piece” detached from the stranded vessel

Stranded since July 25 on a reef in Mauritius, and the bulk carrier MV Wakashio “could break at any time”, Mauritius authorities said on Saturday. An important piece has really come from the boat’s hull which still has 90 tons of oil on board.

The rescue team for this ship belonging to a Japanese owner estimated that its condition “is deteriorating and that it could break at any time”, said a statement from the crisis committee set up by the government to deal with this disaster.

On Saturday, 90 tons of oil remained on board and at 4.30 pm we observed the unloading of a large piece in front of the ship, according to the committee.

He indicates that the coastguard boats are on hold with equipment to pick up the oil that can escape if MV Wakashio is broken into two parts.

The weather forecast predicts bad weather “in the coming days with waves reaching a maximum height of four to five meters”, the crisis committee adds.

Tanks with fuel oil and diesel in the sea

The bulk carrier ran ashore on July 25 on a reef in Pointe d’Esny, southeastern Mauritius, with 3,800 tons of fuel oil and 200 tons of diesel on board.

One week later, between 800 and 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil escaped from its extinguished substances and polluted the coast, especially protected areas with mangrove forests and endangered species.

Response groups ran towards the time to pump out the rest of the fuel, as the boat threatened to break at any time.

An accident that loses Mauritius’ strength

On Wednesday night, the Mauritian authorities announced that all the fuel oil in the tanks had been pumped out and that only 100 tonnes remained on the boat, especially in the mount.

The rest began to flow on Friday. “According to experts, this type of leak was predictable and depends on how the boat twists and deforms,” ​​according to the crisis committee.

The Mauritian government has been accused of negligence, with people wondering why so little had been done between the time when MV Wakashio went on the ground and the beginning of the leak.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth considered that no mistake had been made and refused to apologize.

