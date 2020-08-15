Champions League – A final four without Messi or Ronaldo, a first since 2005

The Champions League semi-final table will offer many firsts of the week in Lisbon.

The composition of the last four in the Champions League becomes clearer, with now three known teams of four, waiting for the last quarter-final on Saturday night between Lyon and Manchester City. But it is already historic.

First, for the first time since 2005 (a time when they were still far from sharing the Ballon d’Or every year), neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will take part in these semi-finals.

No Spanish team, only since 2007

In the radius of the statistics, more then emerged a lease on the strengths of presence: the absence of the Spanish club at this level of the competition. Atlético and Barça eliminated, as did Real and Valencia in the previous round, and La Liga has only one team still competing on the European stage: Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League. But since 2007, the Iberian clubs have weighed no less than seven Champions League victories.

Finally, and this time it is completely new, three German coaches are guaranteed to take part in the celebration: Thomas Tuchel with PSG, Julian Nagelsmann with Leipzig and Hansi Flick with Bayern. The last representative will be either French or Spanish.