Champions League – Coman: “A PSG-Bayern final? That would be nice”

The Bavarian winger, trained at PSG, would be challenged by his former club in the Champions League final.

They are now only five to claim the final victory in the Champions League, after Bayern Munich’s very big success at Barcelona (8-2) in the quarterfinals. When asked about the meeting, Kingsley Coman is already planning his dream final, not to mention that there is still half left.

“We had a fantastic game, a very, very big game. We are really happy, we are all happy. We will enjoy it well before we focus on the semi-finals again”, analyzed the tricolor wing.

“A PSG-Bayern final? That would be beautiful, that beautiful. But before it is a semi-final where we meet Manchester City or Lyon. First half and after the final.”

The French international, who entered at the end of the match against Blaugrana, also gives his sense of the strength of this Bayern, who is already the author of a national double and who seems to be the favorite in Lisbon. “Overall, I think it’s the best Bayern I’ve known. We are really all together, we are united,” said the former PSG-titi. “There really is a very good situation.” Since I’ve been here, it’s been the year with the best team cohesion. “