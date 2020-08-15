Fernandes disputes comparisons with Cantona

The Portuguese MU star believes that she has not yet won lots of trophies to deserve to be compared to King Eric Cantona.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he is delighted to be compared to club legend Eric Cantona, but admits he still has a lot of work to do to really earn the right to be quoted along with the former French striker.

Fernandes joined Manchester United in January and began his journey with the club in a spectacular way and immediately became a center in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s training. Man Utd will face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday, and there may be an opportunity for Fernandes to step up his first title with the club. The Lusitano midfielder believes he will need to lift a lot of trophies to justify comparisons with a club legend like Cantona.

“For me, it’s really flattering to hear all these names. But frankly, Cantona has been a great player for the club. he explained. I have to do much, much, much better to be compared to him. As the coach said, [nous voulons] win trophies and I will be happy this season if we win the Europa League. “

Cantona have won four Premier League titles in five years with Manchester United and have also had success at Leeds, Montpellier and Marseille. In total, the Frenchman won nine trophies with Man Utd and scored 82 goals in 185 matches. Fernandes has meanwhile scored 11 goals in his 21 openings, including two in four Europa League appearances.

The former Sporting CP’s adaptation to life at Old Trafford has been virtually flawless, but he claims that Man Utd has increased to power since joining the club has been the result of an effort by the team. “I can not say that it was easy but of course we have good results, he admitted. I scored goals, but it was easy, everyone on the team helped me a lot, gives me a lot of confidence. It was much easier for me, I have played in Italy before, I know what it is like to be outside my country. The Premier League is completely different, but I have the coach, the staff, the teammates and things are going very well because you try to do your best when you have all the confidence. “