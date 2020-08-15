Independence of the Republic of Congo: 60 years later, what results?

On August 15, 1960, the Republic of the Congo declared its independence and was granted peace. As this Central African country celebrates the 60th anniversary of its sovereignty, Alain Foka gathered in Brazzaville, the capital, three emblematic guests to find out about these six decades.

Our guests :

– Emilienne Raoul, former Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Aid and Solidarity, President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE)

– Alain Akouala Atipault, Former Minister of Communications and Special Economic Zones (ZES) and former Government Spokesman (2002-2009)

– Paul Soni-Benga, former CEO of the private Congolese channel DRTV, essayist

