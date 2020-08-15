Jakob Fulsglang wins the Tour of Lombardy, the prodigy Evenepoel’s victim of a fall

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) won the 114th edition of the Tour of Lombardy in Como (northern Italy) on Saturday. An edition marked by the impressive case of the big favorite, the Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel.

Usually associated with autumn and fallen leaves, the Tour of Lombardy, one of the cycling season’s five “monuments”, won on Saturday 15 August by the Dane Jakob Fuglsang.

At the end of the 231 kilometers scheduled for this tour in Lombardy, the rider of the Astana team managed to escape from a group of three during the last ascent of the day to add a second monument after his victory last year in Liège. Bastogne-Liege.

The top 10 in this second seasonal monument is dominated mainly by Astana and the Treks. The winner last year, Mollema finished this year at the foot of the podium. The gaps are impressive when French leader Rudy Molard finished 21st. #IlLombardia pic.twitter.com/0BblvAlFAA – The Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) August 15, 2020

Others on the line tried George Bennett’s luck but could not follow Jakob Fuglsang during his attack. The competition departed about sixty kilometers from the finish and a group of six riders broke into the lead (Nibali, Ciccone, Mollema, Vlasov, Fuglsang, Bennett) to compete for victory.

Impressive case of Evenepoel

Before the final, the race was marked by the Evenepoel case, which leaned over a parapet and then into the void when the leading runners came down at high speed after climbing the terrible wall of Sormano.

His team, Deceuninck-QuickStep, confirmed that the young Belgian (20 years old) remained conscious. He was taken by ambulance to Sant’Anna Hospital in Como. The first information about his state of health is reassuring. Italy’s general TV Rai mentions “bruises on one leg”.

Great concern with this picture showing us an ambulance and attendant present while Evenpoel fell behind the parapet a few minutes ago. Hopefully some reassuring news …. #IlLombardia pic.twitter.com/bPXKI2Ppcf – The Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) August 15, 2020

Pictures taken by an AFP photographer show him really conscious and grimacing without obvious injuries.

The TV-imaged images of Evenepoel’s fall, very impressive, show that her bike gets stuck in a booth on the wall, after a fault in the runner’s track. Evenepoel then passed over his bicycle, with his head seemed to touch the low wall of the bridge, and he fell, about ten meters.