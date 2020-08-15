Japan sends a team to assess the damage

Three weeks after the accident with a Japanese bulk seller outside Mauritius, Tokyo plans to send specialists to assess the damage caused by the oil spill.

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Saturday (August 15) that Tokyo plans to send a team of officials and other specialists to Mauritius to assess the damage. of the oil spill.

On July 25, a Japanese bulk seller belonging to Nagashiki Shipping, chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius and dumped about 1,000 tons of oil there.

A serious crisis that could lead to the loss of biodiversity

By causing what some researchers call the country’s worst environmental disaster, the accident helped trigger the state of “environmental disaster.”

Shinjiro Koizumi also said he saw the oil spill as a serious crisis, which could lead to the loss of biodiversity.

The removal of the stranded vessel will be a sensitive operation that will probably take several months. LaFrancea has already said that she will help with the clean-up.

With Reuters