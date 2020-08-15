Lyon bravely eliminates Manchester City and qualifies for the semi-finals

The Olympics won their Champions League quarter-final 3-1 against Manchester City on Saturday thanks to a goal from Maxwell Cornet and support from Moussa Dembele. Lyon face Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

After Juventus, Manchester City! Olympique Lyonnais continues its journey in the Champions League. Memphis Depay’s teammates eliminated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday, August 15, by winning their quarter-final 3 to 1. They will therefore face Bayern Munich, who crushed Barcelona, ​​in the next round.

The start of the match is in favor of “Citizens”. Pep Guardiola’s men settle in the Lyon camp and develop their collective game. On a light pass, De Bruyne found Sterling in the box centering back. Marcelo removes the ball from Gabriel Jesus (4th) at the last minute.

But “Gones” is not impressed by England’s vice-champions. Disciplined, they begin to push higher and higher, like their attacker Karl Toko-Ekambi, who spends lavishly. It ends up paying off. The Mancuniens prevent and are in their midfield.

Only Lionel Messi (6) and Seydou Doumbia (5) have scored more goals than Maxwel Cornet (4) against Manchester City in the history of @Champions League #OLMCI – Football Statistics (@Statsdufoot) August 15, 2020

Realization is not long in coming. Toko-Ekambi is found in the deep but captured by defense. Maxwell Cornet followed and rolled the ball near the post (24, 1-0). The Franco-Ivorian is definitely the fine of Manchester City of Pep Guardiola, this is his fourth goal in three confrontations against the Mancunian club in the Champions League.

Manchester City will regain control for the rest of the first half. Its playmaker, Kevin de Bruyne is in all the right places. He fails to fool Lopes on a free kick (39th) and offers an easy opening at the back of the defense for Raheem Sterling, countered by a Maxwell Cornet returning from distance (45th + 1).

Decisive entry by Moussa Dembélé

When he returned from the locker room, the Olympics suffered and fell back. By giving up the three-way defense he had established at the start of the match, Pep Guardiola puts his men back in the direction of the market when Riyad Mahrez was recorded. The leveling does not take long. And it is logically signed Kevin de Bruyne, best Mancunia tonight, who ends a collective movement initiated by the Algerian incoming (69, 1-1).

38 – Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪 has been involved in 38 goals in all competitions this season (16 goals, 22 assists), more than any other player from a Premier League club. Maestro. #MCIOL #UCL pic.twitter.com/FwC9uB23AM – Optajean (@OptaJean) August 15, 2020

Lyon must rely on cons. Launched by Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembélé, who had just entered the game, accelerated in the shoulder and took advantage of a slip from Aymeric Laporte. The Frenchman presented himself alone and just stopped from a small bridge over Ederson (79, 2-1).

The turning point for the match comes a few moments later. While Gabriel Jesus had made the difference on the right side, he overturned Raheem Sterling who missed the inevitable (86th) less than two meters from the goal. Then, on a new courage, Dembélé again crucifies Ederson, who badly rejected a strike from Aouar (87, 3-1).

Lyon are therefore invited to the last four of C1 for the second time in their history after 2010. On the other hand, it is a first in C1’s history that two French clubs appear in the semi-finals in two Franco duels -German: PSG – RB Leipzig and Lyon – Bayern Munich.

