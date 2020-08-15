Manchester City are struggling with French clubs

This Saturday, Manchester City are favorites against Olympique Lyonnais. But the citizens’ history against French clubs leaves a glimmer of hope.

There is now only one place to distribute to know the last four of the Champions League. After PSG, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, who from Manchester City or Olympique Lyonnais will qualify for the semi-finals? Still a few hours to wait even though Citizens is clearly the favorite. But after taking out Juventus Turin, the Olympics hope to achieve another achievement. Having managed to win in Manchester and draw at Groupama Stadium last season in the pool, Gones has reason to believe so, especially as City’s history against French clubs on the European stage is far from crowned with success. .