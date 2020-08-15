Manchester City-Lyon: Cornet and Dembélé offer the rush

Thanks to Cornet and a double from Dembélé, Olympique Lyonnais’ performance managed to leave Manchester City (3-1) and qualify for the half.

During a press conference, Rudi Garcia had been forced to dot “in” and defend his system in 3-5-2 which he has used since the resumption and during big games.

Against Manchester City, the Lyon technician did not renew himself and remained true to his behavior with the same eleven as the one who stood up against Juventus Turin.

In contrast to the Turines, the Lyonnais have perfectly mastered their plan. Better, against Citizens, Gones offered a victory and a prestigious qualification (3-1) thanks to Mawxel Cornet and a double from Moussa Dembélé.

The Ivorian, relocated left side for months, has been Pep Guardiola’s pet since arriving at City with four goals. Triple scorer last season during the two clashes between the two formations, the former Messin put it back in the 23rd minute on Saturday night (1-0).

Sterling misses the inevitable

Unlike Garcia, Guardiola wanted to renew itself by establishing Eric Garcia in central defense. A choice that did not pay off, not that the Spaniard was in trouble. But the citizens seemed to be lost for an entire period, stuck in the depths of the speed of Toko Ekambi.

Despite his equalizer 20 minutes from time, De Bruyne did not have his influence, nor did Gundogan. Only Sterling ignited the Lyon defense a bit, like his hook festival on the equalizer or this first dangerous situation at the beginning of the match (2nd). But the Englishman completely destroyed his hope for his family and missed the inevitable five minutes from the end to equalize.

Dembélé, Lyon heroes

By leading to the break, the Olympics had pulled off the perfect plan. But we had to expect a reaction from Manchester City. Between the lack of technical accuracy that was felt for minutes and the English desire to return to the point, Lyon inevitably suffered in the second act.

The reports from Mahrez and others gave a boost but the trio Guimaraes – Aouar – Caqueret played their role as stalker perfectly, which forced Laporte or Garcia to extend without success. But as against Turin, Lyonnais backed too much and took the bus in front of Lope’s area.

The goalkeeper saw many balls pass him in front but never really to worry or see that Sterling missed the inevitable two meters from the goal. But the football gods were again French in Lisbon.

And just like PSG, it is a replacement who came to give the qualification! “Penalty” for two matches, Moussa Dembélé answered in the best possible way with an incredible first goal where an offside and a foul did not whistle despite VAR. Then by killing the tension and taking advantage of a hand error from Ederson, four minutes from time. Yes, there will be two French clubs in the semi-finals of the Champions League, a first in history. Who would have thought that …