Manchester City-Lyon: Pep Guardiola regrets the lack of realism

Pep Guardiola lost his tactical battle against Rudi Garcia but the Spaniard regrets his team’s mistake.

Eliminated by Olympique Lyonnais, Manchester City was still one of the favorites for the final title. But once again, the march was too high for the citizens who will not see the semifinals, which has been the case since 2016. This defeat and this elimination will end a season that is far below Mancunian’s standard with a cup as trophy only.

Does Pep Guardiola have to worry? The Spaniard’s choice to adapt to Lyons tactics with a three-way defense from kick-off surprised. But for him, this is not the key to this setback.

“I think we were comfortable in the first fifteen minutes of the first half. The tactical part is not the most important thing in the Champions League, he says at a press conference. The Lyonnais were fast on the sides and that was why I wanted to put three central ones. We fought the last thirty meters but we had chances that we did not succeed. “

Guardiola: “I will not return to the referee’s decision”

For the former Bayern Munich coach, it was above all a lack of realism that cost City the second half of its history. If he preferred not to discuss it, Raheem Sterling’s failure against Lope’s empty goal to equalize five minutes from the end is necessarily in everyone’s mind.

“I still have not seen him. We’ll talk to the players at the hotel. They were all sad. It’s part of the game, we can have a good game but we have to realize the possibilities. We were better than Lyon in many areas but that was not enough. “Not sure the English newspapers on Sunday about the lack of realism and Guardiola must be aware of that. Now he no longer has an immunity collar and like Barça, it may well be that a large household is preparing.