The German attacking midfielder is expected to leave the Bundesliga for a major European club during this summer transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has admitted that Chelsea’s target Kai Havertz wants to take the “next step” in his career. Havertz has grown into one of the most talented young players in Europe since joining Leverkusen senior team in 2016.

As a 21-year-old, he has scored 46 goals and provided 31 assists in his 150 Bundesliga appearances, earning him a place with Mannschaft. Peter Bosz’s side finished in fifth place in the championship last season, while reaching the German cup final and the quarter-final of the Europa League.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United have all been quoted as interested in Havertz in recent months, but Chelsea are reportedly in the competition for his signing today.

Goal reported that the Blues have been in contact with Leverkusen to discuss a potential 76 million euro deal, while Frank Lampard does not exclude newcomers after Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Leverkusen boss told German newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger: “It has always been clear that there will be talks when the Europa League is over for us (Leverkusen were knocked out by Inter this week). But there is no official offer yet.

“Kai has let us know about his desire to take the next step. I can not currently say if this will be realized anytime soon. There are several clubs that have Kai in their plans for the future.”

Coach Peter Bosz hinted that a final decision on Haverz’s future was imminent, Deutsche Presse-Agentur said when asked about the midfielder’s current situation: “I know what he wants to do, but of course I’m not going to say it, it’s up to him.

“Maybe the crucial call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all.”