more than 3,300 new cases in 24 hours, wearing an extended mask in Bouches-du-Rhône

Within 24 hours, France registered 3,300 new cases of coronavirus in its territory. In view of the increase in cases, the obligation to wear the mask will be extended from Sunday in Marseille and in several major cities and tourist communities in Bouches-du-Rhône.

While France has exceeded 3,000 daily cases of contamination on Saturday, the wearing of the mandatory worm will be extended on Sunday in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, classified Friday with Paris in “active circulation zones” of the virus.

The country registered 3,310 new contaminants with the new corona virus in twenty-four hours, the Public Health France (SPF) announced on Saturday, August 15, which also notes a slight increase in hospital admissions.

According to the latest figures from SPF, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 contamination is now 215,521.

SPF also points out that 17 new clusters were identified in 24 hours. The number of admitted patients increased to 4,857 on Saturday, including 376 in intensive care. That’s more than the last two days: they were 4,828 on Friday and 4,864 on Thursday.

The SPF indicates that 30,409 people have died in France from the coronavirus since the epidemic began.

Marseille and other affected cities now

Against the increase in the number of new pollutants, the obligation to wear the mask will be extended from Sunday in Marseille and in several large cities and tourist towns in Bouches-du-Rhône, a department where covid-19 circulation is “active”, the head of department announced on Saturday.

Already mandatory since August 8 in some districts of the second largest city in France, especially around the Old Port, the wearing of a mask will be extended to all the first seven districts of Marseille – the most central – (which has sixteen), said Pierre Dartout during a press conference.

Two types of municipalities are targeted by the decree: “the main municipalities in the department which have an attractive and dense center”, such as Aix-en-Provence and Arles, but also the most tourist municipalities, such as either on the shores of the Mediterranean, such as Cassis, La Ciotat , Carry-le-Rouet, or inland as Saint-Rémy-de-Provence and Baux-de-Provence.

IndFind the decree on @ prefet13 on the obligation to wear a mask in waiting areas to access public transport by land, river or sea.

⚠️ From this Sunday 16 August at 20:00. pic.twitter.com/Qs59xLQFZG – Head of the PACA region and Bouches-du-Rhône (@ Prefet13) August 15, 2020

Fourteen municipalities in all are affected and, for each, “the perimeter has been delimited in agreement with the mayors”.

The obligation is also extended “to the outdoor areas of shopping centers such as Plan-de-Campagne”, a large shopping area near Marseille.

An increase in cases is mainly due to tourism

As of Monday, police reinforcements are expected throughout the department and 703 control measures will be implemented, said Denis Mauvais, chief of police, adding that “tickets have already been set up in Marseille”.

The department, like Paris, this week exceeded a “warning threshold” according to the deputy director of the Regional Health Agency, Sébastien Debeaumont. “It is obvious that several ingredients continue to deteriorate the indicators in the department, on the one hand the tourist dimension but also the fact that many residents have decided to spend the holidays here,” confirmed Sébastien Debeaumont.

Like the Bouches-du-Rhône department, the city of Paris was classified on Friday as an “active circulation zone” for the coronavirus to allow prefects to take more restrictive measures.

With AFP and Reuters